Citizen committee to help in selection of new Lewiston airport manager

Five business leaders will be on a committee that will help select a new manager for the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Dick Flerchinger, owner of D&S Electrical Contractors in Clarkston; Jody Servatius, president and CEO of Twin River Bank; Gale Wilson, president of Hillcrest Aircraft Co.; and Rich Rogers, an owner of Rogers Motors in Lewiston, will serve on the committee, said airport authority board Chairman Gary Peters at a Wednesday meeting of the board.
Peters, an owner of Peters & Keatts equipment, is leading the committee. He was elected chairman of the board Wednesday as the group reshuffled its officers.
The citizen committee will assist ADK Consulting from Atlantic Beach, Fla., a firm that is being paid $36,900 to find a new manager for the airport.
The airport has been without a full-time manager since the board fired Stephanie Morgan last November, without providing a reason.
Clarence W. “Bill” McKown Jr. has been serving as interim manager since March and has agreed to stay as long as he is needed.
The board extended his employment agreement to Dec. 19 on Wednesday. McKown is being paid $10,000 a month plus $3,500 for living expenses.
In other business, the board:
Heard an update about paid parking that is being introduced at the airport Oct. 14.
Airport users will be charged $5 per car per day for the first 10 days. That will drop to $4 per vehicle per day for the second 10 days and $3 per day per car for any additional time.
The payments will be made with credit cards at kiosks inside the terminal. While receipts will be issued, vehicle owners will not be required to put them in their cars because the system will track who has paid electronically.
Elected new officers. Peters replaced Jim Bennett as chairman. Mandy Miles was chosen as vice chairman. Chris Hayes was picked to be treasurer, a position that Debra Smith had held. Smith is continuing to be secretary.
Delayed passing the budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The numbers in the document hadn’t been updated to reflect larger contributions from the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County, the two entities that own the airport.
“We haven’t had the time to get all of that laid out,” Peters said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.