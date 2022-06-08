Two circus companies are planning shows this week at venues in north central Idaho.
For the first time since 2019, the Calam Shrine Circus will return to Lewiston’s Bengal Field for shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shows, which are Jordan World Circus productions, no longer feature exotic animals but will include all the other traditional attractions.
Advance tickets are available at Lewiston’s Rosauers and online at calamshriners.com/events for $8 for ages 6-12, $15 for 13 and older and free for kids 5 and younger. Tickets at the gate are $10 for children 6-12, $17 for those 13 and older and free for 5 and younger.
Another company, Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, is bringing its show to Grangeville on Saturday and to Kamiah on Sunday. The one-ring circus performs its 90-minute shows under a tent, with big cats, aerialists, horses, Leo the Clown, cockatoos and daredevils, according to the website.
The Grangeville performances will be at 130 Grangeville Truck Route at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, while the Kamiah shows will be at 69 U.S. Highway 12 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets in advance cost $12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors, and are available online at cm-circus.square.site, or at Grangeville’s Home Grown Quilts, Big Dan’s Barber Shop and Jungle Gym’s or Harvest Foods in Kamiah and Kooskia.
At the door, tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.