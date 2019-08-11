PULLMAN — Over the past two years, sponsors and participants have raised more than $50,000 to support Circles of Caring Adult Day Services in Pullman. The organization provides community-based health and wellness enhancement for adults with a range of needs including dementia, stroke recovery, mental health issues and physical challenges, such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.
This year, the Circles of Caring Third Annual Tennis and Pickleball Tournament will take place during the National Lentil Festival in Pullman, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Money raised from the event will be used to support programs, pay salaries of those who care for participants and to support caregivers. The registration deadline for participating in the tournament is Tuesday. Register online at www.lentilfest.com/sporting-events.