LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribe Circle of Elders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Tribal Languages Office on Agency Road in Lapwai.
Anyone who would like to be on the agenda should call Mary Jane Souther at (208) 843-2204.
