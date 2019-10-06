LAPWAI — The circle of elders meeting for the Nez Perce Tribe has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Tribal Language Office in Lapwai.
Additional information is available by calling Mary Jane Souther at (208) 843-2204.
