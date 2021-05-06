Cinco de Mayo fiesta

It’s a fusion of flavors in the form of a chest bump between Morgan Ashe, of Lewiston, dressed as a taco, and Caleb Smith, of Lewiston, dressed as a pepper. The two were promoting Taco Time’s 79 cent tacos in celebration of Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday at Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

