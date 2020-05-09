SALEM, Ore. — Some churches are suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, arguing her coronavirus stay-at-home orders are unconstitutional.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the lawsuit by the churches, including Elkhorn Baptist in Baker City, are being led by Common Sense for Oregon, a nonprofit led by former Republican candidate for governor Kevin Mannix.
The Pacific Justice Institute is arguing the case for the plaintiffs. It says it “seeks to invalidate” three orders, starting with Brown’s initial emergency declaration, signed March 8.
Lead attorney Ray Hacke said plaintiffs are all over the state.
“There’s a rising tide of churches and churchgoers wanting to push back against Gov. Brown’s oppressive executive orders, and this case will hopefully remind her that she is not free to dispense with constitutionally protected liberties, even in emergencies,” Hacke said.
The suit argues that emergency powers only last for 30 days and after that Brown would have needed legislative approval.
Brown outlined a detailed plan Thursday for beginning to reopen the state in the coming weeks, while stressing that reduced restrictions on businesses and residents could be rolled back if the virus numbers increase.
Counties that have had few cases of the coronavirus and that can meet strict guidelines may be able to reopen certain businesses as early as next Friday, under the first part of the plan. Additionally, the state will loosen restrictions on day cares and retail shops statewide next Friday, while monitoring infection levels.