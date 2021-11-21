A blanket might give a homeless person relief from the cold for a single night and perhaps no more.
If it’s raining or there’s dew, the blanket will get wet and it will likely be difficult for its user to find a place to dry it, said Linda Mael, volunteer coordinator of the Red Door Kitchen at First Christian Church in Clarkston.
In that instance, homeless individuals often leave the blankets behind, she said. The blankets are bulky, especially if they are wet, and because they are usually already carrying everything they own, they have to make difficult choices about what goes with them.
Sometimes they retrieve them later. Sometimes they don’t. And sometimes they go looking for them, but they’ve been discarded by government employees who are having an increasingly difficult time keeping up with what’s abandoned by homeless people.
The complexity of how to help homeless people is something Mael has been tackling in the 15 years she’s coordinated growing services at the Red Door Kitchen, which serves free community meals most days of the week.
Anyone is welcome, and while many of the people who dine at the Red Door Kitchen are homeless, some eat there for other reasons, including seniors without spouses who enjoy the company, she said.
Since resuming full services in June after reducing hours because of the coronavirus, the Red Door Kitchen has served close to 4,000 meals to about 400 people, Mael said.
St. Vincent De Paul and the Asotin County Food Bank have been key contributors.
The effort started 15 years ago at the church, which has a congregation of about 40, she said.
“We just started seeing the needs,” Mael said. “We believe that in faith things will be provided for us.”
The church is part of an informal network — operated by volunteers and a handful of paid employees of not-for-profit groups and religious organizations — geared toward helping homeless individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Absent free emergency overnight shelter for adults, they focus on providing food and places to be out of the weather during the day as well as free showers and laundry facilities.
The following is a list of some of the resources that are available, along with ways to donate:
Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston
The Salvation Army offers free meals at 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and distributes food boxes. This week only, there will be a take-out meal available from 11 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army has a hygiene center with laundry and shower facilities that is available exclusively by appointment. Typically it takes about a week to get time slots that are available by stopping by the Salvation Army in person or by calling (208) 746-9653. Those wanting to make a donation or seeking more information can go to lewiston.salvationarmy.org.
Red Door Kitchen, First Christian Church, 10th and Diagonal streets in Clarkston
The services the Red Door Kitchen offers include free lunch at noon Mondays through Saturdays, with a sack lunch for dinner on Saturdays. It also has a free dinner at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
As soon as at least two volunteers are on site for the free lunches, usually at about 10 a.m., individuals are allowed to be inside until they are finished with lunch. A hygiene center with a shower and clothing washer and dryer is available during that time on a first-come, first-served basis.
Donations are accepted at First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston, WA 99403. Mael recommends putting “Attention Red Door Kitchen” on the outside of the envelope or in the subject line of checks.
Dinner Church, 701 Bridge St., in Clarkston
River City Church in Lewiston organizes a free dinner and gives away clothing and food items at 6 p.m. Wednesdays during this church service, which takes place in Clarkston at the former Hay’s Produce location.
Donations are accepted at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston, ID 83501. Contributors are advised to put “Attention Dinner Church” on the exterior of the envelope or in the subject line of checks.
LC Valley Youth Resource Center, 1633 10th Ave., Lewiston
The center provides free overnight housing, snacks, meals, showers, laundry facilities and clothing for children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are enrolled in Lewiston or Clarkston schools. The children must meet at least one of five criteria, such as being homeless, including instances where they are couch surfing; experiencing a family crisis that threatens their safety or emotional health; or having been asked to leave their residence.
Donations are accepted at King’s Korner at 828 Main St. in Lewiston and at lcvyrc.org, which also has additional information such as what items the center needs.
Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
The aquatic center provides free showers.
———
Two separate efforts are underway to provide overnight housing for homeless individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the future. Both groups are already accepting donations.
Union Gospel Mission, 419 Snake River Ave., Lewiston
This group has a thrift store at 419 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston and plans to establish a high-barrier, short-term overnight shelter for men, women and children who agree to abstain from drugs and alcohol.
The 100-bed facility would have space for about 70 women and children as well as 30 men, who would stay for days or weeks at a time until they are able to find jobs and housing, receiving free meals and other services.
Donations are being accepted at uniongospelmission.org/donate. The online portal gives donors an option to designate their gift for a particular facility, including the one UGM plans for Lewiston.
The LC Valley Adult Resource Center, 1220 21st St. (in Auxiliary Dining Hall)
The center is slated to open the first week of December. It will provide overnight accommodations for as many as 20 adults and children. Check-in will begin at 7 p.m. each night and the center will close at 7 a.m. Staff members will provide safety and security during operational hours.
Donations are being accepted at lcvadultrc.org.
