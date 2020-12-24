Churches in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are planning Christmas worship services today and Friday:
Calvary Chapel, 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, will have an in-person Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. today.
River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston, has services scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.
Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, will have a gathering in front of its church nativity scene at 5 p.m. today for a brief service.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, is planning a candlelight service at 7 p.m. today. It will be an in-person service, and there will be a livestream of it on the church’s Facebook page.
Christmas Masses for All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. today and midnight and 9 a.m. Friday. The church’s 3 p.m. and midnight Christmas Masses will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCbIWactVpydXSotGhmnGjRA.
Christmas Masses for Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, are scheduled for 4 p.m. today and midnight and 9 a.m. Friday.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai, has a Mass scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 721 Eighth St., Lewiston, will hold a Christmas Eve service with Christmas carols at 7 p.m. today via livestream on the church’s Facebook page. Outdoor drive-by Communion will be offered for 30 minutes following the service. The church’s Christmas Day service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the church’s Facebook page, with outdoor drive-by Communion for 30 minutes following the service. Additional information is available by calling the church office at (208) 743-9121. Masks are required by all vehicle occupants for drive-by Communion.