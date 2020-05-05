Chuck Whitman named to Asotin County Commission

ASOTIN — A retired veteran was appointed to a vacant Asotin County Commission position Monday.
Charles “Chuck” Whitman, 67, will likely be sworn in next week on the courthouse steps, officials said. Commissioners Chris Seubert and Brian Shinn chose him from a pool of three candidates, including Jock Pring and Nathan Uhlorn.
“I am very honored to be appointed,” Whitman told the Lewiston Tribune. “I have a unique set of skills and experience that I think will round out the board of commissioners.”
Whitman said he has a background in engineering, commercial construction and management. While in the military, he supervised operations of a U.S. Naval base in South Korea, and more recently managed the Idaho Foodbank branch in Lewiston.
The Puyallup, Wash., native has served on several county boards, including the Veterans Advisory Board. He and his wife of almost 47 years have two children and four grandchildren.
“I’ve been serving my nation and community my whole life,” Whitman said. “There’s no sense stopping now.”
Whitman replaces Jim Jeffords, who resigned because of serious health issues. Whitman’s appointment is for the remainder of the calendar year, Seubert said.
All three county commission positions will be on the November ballot, and Whitman said he plans to seek a four-year term for District No. 3. The filing period for candidates takes place next week through the auditor’s office.
Pring, a Clarkston business owner, and Uhlorn, who works as a probation and parole officer for the Washington State Department of Corrections, also have the opportunity to run for the position, officials said.
“We had three good applicants, and it was a tough decision,” Seubert said.
