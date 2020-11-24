The Performing Arts Boosters at Clarkston High School will hold their 30th annual craft fair virtually this year.
Those interested in local gifts and knick-knacks for the holiday season will be able to purchase items from a Facebook shopping group, titled “CHS Virtual Craft Fair!” It will launch at 8 a.m. Friday and run through midnight Dec. 4.
Vendors will be organized by album and those who buy items will pay the vendors directly. People will be able to arrange porch pickup, delivery or shipping options.
The proceeds help support the performing arts students.
Crafters or artisans interested in participating in the event can send an inquiry to bandchs@gmail.com.