Christmas wish list drive going forward with some measures in place

COVID-19 may have KO’d a lot of seasonal events this year, but some safety modifications will allow the Lewiston Tribune’s annual Christmas wish list gift drive for residents at assisted living facilities to go forward.
Founder Helen Wilks said she consulted with local public health officials about whether to continue with the 38th edition of the holiday tradition, and the only major change they recommended was to skip the caroling that volunteers do when they drop off gifts.
“We usually have about four (assisted living facilities) that we go in and just sing ‘Merry Christmas’ to people in the hallways,” Wilks said.
The volunteers will also be unable to enter the homes to personally deliver each gift, she added.
“When we take them to deliver them, we’re just going to be setting them on their front porches, and (facility employees) have to move everything in,” she said. “Before, we usually take everything in and down the hallways and help put them in the rooms.”
The list of individuals and their Christmas wish lists will be published in Sunday’s Tribune. Wilks said there are about 230 people this year, and many of them will need a lift after being isolated from their families and friends because of the ongoing pandemic.
“People have been so shut up,” she said. “I have just felt blessed all year long that I don’t have anybody that’s in a nursing home and I can’t go see them. I can’t imagine being away from somebody that I loved since March.”
Those wishing to adopt a resident for the holidays may choose a name and a gift from Sunday’s list and drop it off at the Tribune at 505 Capital St. during business hours until Dec. 18. Gifts should be wrapped and tagged with the name of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name.
Wilks said that the process should be safe and sanitary since only store-bought gifts are accepted, and they will be handled by small numbers of immediate family members. She also trusted that those doing the giving will be cautious and clean when selecting, packaging and wrapping the gifts.
“I just think it’s the blessing of God and trust that people will do things right,” she said. “And I know our community will. I really do. There’s a lot going on, and there’s a lot of bad things happening and being said. But our community is totally built with love for our elderly people, and I truly, truly believe in that.”