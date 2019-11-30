WENATCHEE — Even before Thanksgiving, people were looking ahead to Christmas by getting their trees ready.
Monte Bickford of Bickford Farms, a little south of Orondo, said customers were arriving two weeks ago to tag trees, knowing the supply would be limited if they waited.
He said he’s running low on Nordmann fir, his most popular variety, but there are also Canaan and concolor firs and blue spruce trees on the farm at 71 Coldwater Canyon Road.
Bickford said his Austrian pines are as much as 20-feet-tall, but most of the trees are in the 4- to 6-foot range.
“They just haven’t grown that far yet,” he said. “The ones I planted six or eight years ago have mostly been cut or tagged for this year to cut.”
Hog Hollow Farm, 100 Mad River Road, Ardenvoir, opened Black Friday, and owner Charlie Cooper said he may run out of trees by the end of the weekend.
The farm sells about 10 varieties, he said, including Fraser, balsam, noble, grand and Nordmann firs and blue and Engelmann spruce trees. Trees range from 6 feet to 15 feet.
“We have something called a corkbark fir, which is kind of interesting,” Cooper said. “It’s kind of blue like a blue spruce, but it doesn’t have the really prickly needles like a spruce tree does.”
Visitors take a hay ride up a half-mile road to the farm. While there, they can also roast marshmallows and enjoy hot cocoa and candy canes.
“We try to make it a very fun, family event,” Cooper said. “It’s the experience more so than the trees. We’ve been doing this for quite a few years and we have the same people come back, year after year.”