The Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley has scheduled its annual Christmas tree pickup in Lewiston for Saturday.
Lewiston residents are asked to have their trees by the curb by 9 a.m. Saturday.
The club will also accept trees dropped off at the Clarkston club (1414 Highland Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trees will be accepted in Asotin at the field next to the courthouse annex from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Donations will be accepted and the money will go to the club’s scholarship fund.