KAMIAH — Permits to harvest Christmas trees on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are now available to purchase at forest offices or online at Recreation.gov.
With a permit customers are permitted to harvest as many as three trees at the cost of $5 per tree. Permits can be purchased in person at any local ranger station office. Location, contact information and hours of operation for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices are available online at bit.ly/3TMo2NL.
Those who wish to purchase a permit online may log in to or create an account at Recreation.gov. Then, visit bit.ly/NPCChristmasTrees or search for “Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Christmas Trees” on the Recreation.gov website. In addition to the cost of the permit, a small processing fee will be collected to cover the online transaction.
Fourth grade students are eligible to receive a free Christmas tree permit if they have an Every Kid Outdoors pass. Every Kid Outdoors is a program that gets fourth grade students and their families free access to hundreds of parks, lands and waters for a year. To learn more about the program and get the Every Kid Outdoors pass, visit everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
No special areas on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are designated for Christmas tree cutting. People are asked to cut their trees at least 200 feet from well-traveled roads, flowing water, campgrounds and recreation sites, and they are not allowed to harvest within designated wilderness areas or Wild and Scenic River corridors.
People are asked to select their trees from thickets and overstocked areas and choose a tree that is the right size for their needs. People are also asked to be aware of winter driving conditions while searching for the tree and advised to pack tire chains, a first aid kit, and other emergency equipment.
Harvesting a Christmas tree from a national forest also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Removing these trees helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.