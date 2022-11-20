KAMIAH — Permits to harvest Christmas trees on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are now available to purchase at forest offices or online at Recreation.gov.

With a permit customers are permitted to harvest as many as three trees at the cost of $5 per tree. Permits can be purchased in person at any local ranger station office. Location, contact information and hours of operation for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices are available online at bit.ly/3TMo2NL.

