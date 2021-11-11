Christmas tree cutting permits for local federal lands are now available for purchase online.
Permits that allow as many as three Christmas trees to be harvested from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in north central Idaho are free, but a $2.50 process fee will be charged. They can be purchased at bit.ly/3oiP3e7 or by visiting recreation.gov.
Permits for tree cutting on the Umatilla National Forest in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon cost $5 plus a $2.50 processing fee and there is a limit to one tree per household. Permits are available at bit.ly/2JCqs33.
People also may visit forestproducts.blm.gov to purchase permits that allow the harvest of as many as three Christmas trees from Bureau of Land Management property in northern Idaho. Those permits are $5 and go on sale Monday.
People who cut trees from federal land are advised to review rules associated with the areas covered by their permits. For example, those cutting on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are asked to not harvest within 200 feet of well-traveled roads, streams, campgrounds or other recreation sites. Trees cannot be harvested from designated wilderness areas or wild and scenic river corridors.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest advises people to select their tree from thickets and overstocked areas and to choose a tree that is the right size for their needs. People also are urged to be aware of winter driving conditions while searching for their tree and to pack tire chains, a first aid kit and other emergency equipment, and to dress in layers and bring plenty of food and water.