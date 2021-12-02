This isn’t your average grandma’s Christmas village — unless Delma Baker happens to be your grandma, of course.
Like many folks who thrive on decorating for the holiday season, Baker is a collector of the miniature lighted buildings that can be arranged as quaint, snowy villages and trigger nostalgia in even the Grinchiest of hearts. But what started with a modest group of three ceramic structures her daughter, Susan Davis, painted when she was an 8-year-old schoolgirl has snowballed into an adorable avalanche that engulfs her spacious living room in the Lewiston Orchards.
Baker’s collection has steadily grown through thrifty purchases of second-hand pieces and gifts from her friends and family members. But much of her devotion to the collection comes from her deep appreciation of the minute details in each piece, including the figurines of people in Victorian dress who populate each scene.
“I admire the artistry of the people who created all these things,” Baker said while giving a guided tour of her glowing, animated metropolis earlier this week. “To me, it’s like going to a museum. I like to imagine all the work that went into the details, like on the faces and the clothes. How fun to be an artist and appeal to people with such a beautiful, wonderful thing.”
The scenes in the sprawling village are both thoughtful and amusing, offering myriad opportunities for viewers to be drawn in and let their imagination take over. There is a creek scene with fishers aboard tiny boats, including a pair of puzzled gents perched on the keel of their capsized craft.
A nearby parade scene features a marching band, zoo animals — like an elephant and two giraffes — and a group of children promenading their dogs for the assembled spectators. The display continues clockwise around the room with an animated ski hill and what Baker calls her “flash mob” of singers who show up to sing with a miniature animatronic choir.
“There’s always some stories to tell,” Baker said of how she tries to arrange certain scenes to convey a simple narrative.
Above the flash mob stands what Baker calls her “political district,” which is dominated by a model of the White House that plays “The Star-Spangled Banner” when she opens the roof. There also are multiple nativity scenes — from large examples with several figurines to a tiny white creche carved from a single piece of alabaster.
Baker said she starts putting the display together in October by building its foundation out of boards, tables, boxes, wire shelving and stools. The pieces themselves are carefully stored in 45 large plastic tote boxes that spend the rest of the year taking up substantial real estate in the garage. The totes get hauled into the house, this year by her husband, Lee Baker, and her daughter.
“I don’t have that much breakage,” she said of her storage system. “I always have a few little things to repair, but they keep pretty well that way.”
Once extension cords are strung and the foundation is up and lined with yard upon yard of cotton batting “snow,” the main assembly can begin. Baker maintains her own promotional advertising business, so she does the work in her spare time. Sometimes that’s just 30 minutes each day, but if she gets inspired, Baker might spend two or three hours carefully spreading the magic around the room.
This year’s display has the added feature of remote activation, and Baker can fire up the whole village with a few clicks on two wireless controllers. The village has been up for about three weeks, and it has already attracted admirers, from the neighborhood kids to the members of her church choir.
Baker isn’t just a grandma, but a great-grandma. Her family is now scattered between Florida and California, but the whole brood will be in town for Christmas. Several of them will also take part in the 50th annual community choir concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1212 19th St. Baker founded the choir and has been its director for each of those 50 years.
Lee Baker watched his wife with a bemused smile as she glided around the room, showing off her impressive displays. And while decorating isn’t his thing, he took obvious pride in his wife’s ability to run a business, organize a major concert and put together her twinkling, happy village.
“She’s an amazing lady to do so many things at one time.”
