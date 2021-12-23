CrossPoint Alliance Church is planning Christmas Eve services tonight at 6:30 and Friday at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Each service will feature music, candle lighting, and a message about the hope of Jesus. Child care is available for newborns through 5-year-olds, with activity packets offered for older children. The church is at 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. CrossPoint also will broadcast an online Christmas gathering during each of the four service times, available through the church website at crosspointlew.org.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity’s Christmas Eve services will be at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. The Christmas Day service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The regular Sunday service is set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26 and will include lessons and carols befitting the Christmas story. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Additional information is available from the church office, with hours 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.
———
All Saints Catholic Church’s Christmas Masses include 4 p.m. Friday Christmas Eve Mass and Christmas Day Masses at midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
PULLMAN — A Christmas Eve service is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunny-mead Way, Pullman.
———
St. Paul’s and Good Hope Lutheran Churches will celebrate Christmas with a traditional carol and candlelight service on Christmas Eve Friday. A 6 p.m. service will be at St. Paul’s, at the corner of Sixth and Villard in Craigmont, and a 7:30 p.m. service will be at Good Hope, 28157 Settlement Road, near Gifford. On Christmas Day there will be a joint worship service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Hope.
———
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai at 205 Birch Ave E. will have a 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass Friday.
———
Christmas Masses for Holy Family Catholic Church at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, include 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Friday and 10 a.m. Christmas Day Saturday.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Traditional Candlelight and Christmas Carol Worship Service with Holy Communion will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1700 Eighth St., will hold a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be a Christmas Carol Sing beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. More information can be found at firstnaz.com and at the FirstNaz Lewiston Facebook page.
———
Gateway Church, at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, is planning at Christmas Eve communion service at 8 p.m. Friday. The church is also planning a special New Year’s Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the service. More information is available at gatewaychurchlewiston.com.