I can tell you what I’m going to have for Christmas dinner:
Pie. Pie. And more pie.
How many times in your lifetime during a big holiday feast have you been told: “Save room for pie.” In other words, don’t eat too much of the main courses that you are too full for dessert.
And my response is, “Who’s ever too full for dessert?”
The thing is, we wade through the ham and potatoes and rolls with butter and green bean casserole and all the other traditional holiday fixin’s just so we can get to the real reason we’re at the table. We want pie. But, apparently, because of some medieval protocol we have to eat dinner first before we can have pie. For some reason we think we have to earn pie, kind of like you have to be good to get to heaven.
Well, we all know that if we have to be good to get to heaven I’ll see you all in hell. And in hell, I’m assuming, you can eat pie any time you want because you’ve already broken all the rules about proper dining. So to hell with the main course. Bring on the pie!
I suppose one of the reasons people believe they have to save dessert for after dinner is to set a good example for the children, who need to be taught good nutrition. As if there is more food value in a piece of steak than in coconut creme or chocolate. (As if).
I’m willing to go along with that because I believe in setting a good example for the children.
However, when the children grow up and have families of their own, and sometimes they can’t make it home for the holidays so you are facing a long weekend with just you and the dogs and whoever happens to drop in for a little Christmas cheer, what’s keeping you from eating whatever you want?
I never get enough pie because, truth be told, it’s hard to save room for dessert even if you take only a spoonful of all that other stuff. It always happens that I’m full after the main part of the meal and so I decide to wait until later to have my pie.
But by the time I get back to it, somebody else has already eaten the pie that I wanted, plus a few others. I’m lucky if I can find a few stray pieces of peanut brittle to satisfy my sweet tooth.
This year, no more Mrs. Nice Guy. (Not that I ever was). Kids are not coming home and I have no other big plans. Except to make pie, eat pie and eat more pie. If company drops by (which they always do) they’ll have to bring their own pie.
