Just as the first hint of true fall weather arrived in Lewiston Saturday, so too did the first of several volunteer groups tasked with making Lewiston’s Locomotive Park light up with Christmas cheer.
Students from the Lewis-Clark State College Work Scholars program teamed up with members of the Winter Spirit Committee to start stringing lights at the park. It’s not yet Halloween, but decorating the park requires an early commitment to the holidays.
“It’s the first day, it feels like I could be in the Christmas spirit because I’m not sweating,’ said Carson Jeppson, a senior from Lewiston. “The weather is finally agreeing with the season.”
Students in the program volunteer 10 hours per week in exchange for tuition help.
The decorating work that is led by the Winter Spirit Committee and helped along by scores of volunteer groups and individual volunteers, will continue over the next several weeks until an estimated 300,000 lights adorn the trees there.
In that way, it will be a normal holiday season for the busy intersection. But of course nothing is normal this year and, COVID-19 will scramble the normal holiday offerings at the park.
“We are not having any big celebrations this year. There is no opening night ceremony. There is not going to be any cookies with Santa. It’s just going to be strictly people coming down and walking through the park as they please,” said committee member Robanna Brosten. “We won’t be selling hot chocolate or anything. It will just be people coming down to see the lights.”
Stringing the lights is outside work and can generally be done while practicing recommended social distancing. Even so, the students and committee members wore masks for an extra level of protection. The pandemic and the protocols designed to help reduce spread of the viral illness has had some impact on the work. Brosten said inmates from the North Idaho Correctional Institution aren’t able to participate in the work this year. In addition, some volunteer groups have asked not to be scheduled to work at the same time as other groups.
“They kind of want to stay in their own bubble,” said Brosten.
But starting Saturday, committee members are asking members of the general public to show up. Committee president Janet Rae said its too early to know if concerns over the illness will reduce participation.
“Probably next Saturday will give us a good idea,” she said. “But it does change every year. Maybe one week you don’t get as many people but then the next you get quite a few.”
The work starts at 8 a.m. but those interested in helping can show up anytime after that.
“If you are not a morning person, you can come at 10 or you can come at 11,” said Brosten. “Just come down and work as long as you feel you can.”
Emily Manker, a LCSC senior from Twin Falls said her group is seeing another angle to the Winter Spirit effort this year.
“Normally we help take down the lights, so it’s cool to see the other side of it and actually put them up even though it’s October,” she said. “I think it’s too soon (for Christmas spirit) but I know that we need to do it now so we can have it at Christmas.”
Adam Ashford, a junior from Lewiston wasn’t put off but the early start to the season. He and his family are all in.
“When I told my wife I was coming down here to put up lights at Locomotive Park, she said, ‘OK, I’ll put them up at the house.’ She loves Christmas, so she is excited I’m down here doing this.”
