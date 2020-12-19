Christmas generosity in action

Community volunteer Chelsea Blewett lifts turkeys from the bed of a truck Friday morning while fellow volunteer Traci Greco climbs up to get the potatoes as they distribute Christmas foods to Clarkston school system families. The women handed out 150 meals in Clarkston and 200 in Lewiston made up of turkey, pie and potatoes among other things. “No matter which side of the river you are on, the community is extraordinarily generous,” said Rebecca Lockhart, executive director of student services for the Clarkston School District.
