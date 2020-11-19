As public health officials report 172 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the region Wednesday, the 40th Annual Christmas Bonanza will be allowed to happen at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion this weekend because of an event exemption waiver.
An advertisement for this weekend’s Christmas Bonanza, sponsored by Lewis Clark Trader, boasts 350 exhibits including crafts, hobbies, gifts, jewelry, guns, antiques, collectibles, coins, knives and art. It will be held at the pavilion from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Organizers of the event submitted an exemption waiver, which was allowed under Stage 3 of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds order. Those waivers expire Sunday at midnight, Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokeswoman Tara Macke said.
Under the Idaho Stay Healthy Order, “gatherings that received an exemption from a public health district prior to November 14, 2020, may occur subject to the requirements provided by the health district and the Stay Healthy Order dated October 27, 2020,” the order said. “This exemption is only valid for gathering occurring prior to November 22, 2020.”
Attendees will be limited to 300 at any one time in the fair building. Masks are required, aisles will be 12 feet wide with one-way traffic and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, Macke said.
“Staff will frequently clean and disinfect high touch surfaces,” Macke said.
The admission at the door is $8, with $1 taken off for people who donate packaged or canned food, which will be given to the Community Action Food Bank. A Tribune request for an interview was not answered by the event’s organizer.
The Lewiston Fire Department has begun tracking its COVID-19 responses since Oct. 28. The department has responded to 31 COVID-19 positive patients since that date, including seven from Oct. 28 and Nov. 1; nine from Nov. 2-7; five from Nov. 8-14; seven from Nov. 14-17; and three more between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said. The data does not include sick patients who later test positive for COVID-19.
“We are seeing an increase of responses over this time frame for what is dispatched as sick people,” Myklebust said.
Macke also issued public health advice about the coming holidays, travel and gatherings Wednesday.
“Public Health would like its communities to be aware that many traditional activities, in-person gatherings with people outside of your household, and travel to areas outside of your home can greatly increase your risk for exposure to COVID-19 and spreading viruses,” Macke said. “Frequently, contact with infected household members, family, and close friends is how people become exposed to COVID-19.”
Macke advised if people do gather with people outside their homes or with family members to practice social distancing and wear masks.
“We recognize that it may feel strange wearing a mask and keeping your distance from those you know and love,” Macke said. “No one wants to think that the people closest to them could pose a threat, however, Thanksgiving is a perfect storm.”
Macke advised everyone to think carefully about their family members, their ages and their underlying medical conditions and the risk of mixing them with young adults and children who have not been staying at home.
Public health officials reported the death of an Idaho County woman in her 80s from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has had five people die from the disease, including two men in their 70s, a man and a woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s. Officials also reported 18 new cases of the disease Wednesday. The county has had 584, of which there are 237 active cases and 342 people who have recovered.
Nez Perce County led all counties in the region with 67 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,942 cases and 27 deaths from COVID-19. There are 1,146 active cases and 769 people have recovered from it.
The Lewiston School District reported no new cases Wednesday. The district has had 144 cases since the school year began. There are 24 active cases, with 15 of the active cases among the student body and nine among staff members in a district that has 4,588 students and 999 staff members.
Schools and classes will remain open in the “green” phase and building have been cleaned and disinfected. A temporary, mandatory mask order is in place at all Lewiston schools, which requires students and staff to wear masks at all times.
Latah County reported 39 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,484 cases and one person has died. There are 598 active cases and 885 people have recovered.
Clearwater County reported eight new cases Wednesday. The county has had 327 cases and no deaths. There are 192 active cases and 135 people have recovered.
Lewis County reported six new cases Wednesday. The county has had 154 cases and three deaths. There are 80 active cases and 71 people have recovered.
Whitman County reported 19 new cases Wednesday. Five people from the county are hospitalized with the disease. There have been 2,095 cases and 22 deaths.
Asotin County reported 15 new cases Wednesday. Three people from the county are hospitalized because of COVID-19. The county has reported 644 cases and 12 people have died.
Garfield County did not have any new cases to report Wednesday. The county has had 62 cases and one death. Six cases are active in the county and 55 people have recovered.
Washington reported 1,303 new cases and 21 more people died. Washington has had 135,424 cases and 2,592 deaths. There have been 9,622 people hospitalized in the Evergreen State because of COVID-19.
Idaho reported 1,310 new cases and 14 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Gem State has had 86,435 cases and 812 deaths.
Idaho reported 389 people were hospitalized in 45 hospitals statewide because of COVID-19 as of Monday, the latest data available, which is released on Wednesdays. Monday’s hospitalizations were the fourth-highest single-day total during the pandemic. On Sunday, Idaho recorded a record-high 403 hospitalizations, which topped the previous high of 395 recorded Nov. 11. The third-highest hospitalization total was recorded Nov. 12.
Idaho reported 84 people were in intensive care units in the state’s hospitals because of COVID-19 on Monday. The ICU patient total was 12 lower than the highest mark, which was recorded Nov. 11.
There have been 3,312 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the past week of available data, 310 more Idahoans were hospitalized because of the disease. Hospitalizations in the state include 67 younger than 18, up two from a week ago; 203 between the ages of 18 and 29, up 22 from a week ago; 235 in their 30s, up 18 from a week ago; 313 in their 40s, up 27 from a week ago; 405 in their 50s, up 31 from a week ago; 614 in their 60s, up 62 from a week ago; 798 in their 70s, up 80 from a week ago; 533 in their 80s, up 54 from a week ago; 140 in their 90s, up 14 from a week ago; and four people 100 or older, the same as a week ago.
Idaho reported 121 available ICU beds Wednesday and 455 available ventilators.
Idaho deaths from the virus include two between the ages of 18 and 29, up one from a week ago; five in their 30s, unchanged from a week ago; 15 in their 40s, up one from a week ago; 32 in their 50s, up five from a week ago; 104 in their 60s, up seven from a week ago; 220 in their 70s, up 29 from a week ago; and 434 who were 80 or older, up 36 from a week ago.
