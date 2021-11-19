Age: 64.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Retiring as executive director, economic developer, with Clearwater Economic Development Association.
Family: Spouse, Melvin (44 years of marriage); children Stephenie (Kevin) O’Callaghan, Kelsey (Zach) Richter, Garrett (Ashley) Frei and Carson (Haili) Frei; eight grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor of Science, general studies interdisciplinary (business and social science), Lewis-Clark State College; Master’s of Religious Education, Loyola University, New Orleans.
Work history: Began work life as office manager for Pacific Cabinets, Ferdinand, 1987-92; took time off to complete bachelor’s degree; office manager for Idaho Rural Water Association, Lewiston, 1995-2000; finance manager for Roger’s Counseling Center, Lewiston, 2000-01; community development specialist for Clearwater Economic Development Association, Lewiston, 2001-06; and executive director for CEDA, June 2006-Sept. 30, 2021. (Currently serving as transition adviser for new executive director until Frei’s Dec. 16 retirement.)
Hobbies/interests: “My family is my passion. Outside of family, reading and baking. I love anything outdoors: camping, hiking, biking, gardening, birdwatching, and collecting rocks. I try to golf.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I love bread and have made most of our bread since 1997. My most very recent passion is geology and trying to determine how rocks form.”