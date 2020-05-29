A Lewiston chiropractor is suing the city of Lewiston for water damages the lawsuit claims were caused by a malfunctioning city water meter.
Tom Boyer of Boyer Chiropractic is suing the city for more than $75,000 in a negligence and breach of contract lawsuit that claims the city is responsible for a flooded basement at Boyer Chiropractic’s location, at 717 D St., in Lewiston, on Aug. 19, 2019, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, claims the city’s water meter malfunctioned, which allowed water to drain into the basement to the depth of a foot, causing about $13,500 in property damages, $12,200 in labor and repairs, and $50,000 in lost income.
The negligence claim says the city had a duty to inspect, maintain and rehabilitate water meters and that it failed to maintain the water meter in a reasonable manner and failed to make repairs that were necessary, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also says that “employees and/or representatives of the City of Lewiston admitted they were at fault and responsible” for Boyer’s damages. The lawsuit also claims the city breached a contract with Boyer when it did not maintain nor make necessary repairs to the water meter.
“The City of Lewiston did receive a complaint on May 27, 2020, regarding Boyer Chiropractic,” City Clerk Kari Ravencroft said. “The complaint is under review and it will be determined how the City will respond.”
Attorney Paul Thomas Clark of Clark and Feeney LLP filed the lawsuit. The city has 21 days to respond to the lawsuit; otherwise a judgment could be entered against the city in the case.
