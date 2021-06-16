Anglers have two more days to fish for spring chinook on the Little Salmon River near Riggins.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is closing the season Friday evening in anticipation of anglers reaching the state’s harvest quota. The season had been open four days a week — Thursdays through Sundays.
The Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam will remain open seven days per week, and the Thursday-through-Sunday season on parts of the Clearwater River and its tributaries will remain open for jack-only chinook harvest. The South Fork of the Salmon River opens to chinook fishing on June 25.