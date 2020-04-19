Analysis
Health care was of little concern to the miners who busied themselves with provisions from Lewiston stores and frequented the town’s saloons and brothels.
Like spring-breakers, they swooped into town, dropped their ready cash, saw what sights there were and left the town’s residents to clean up the messes left behind.
Contrary to popular belief, Lewiston quickly became a commercial center populated by a small collection of families, both white and Chinese. The cries of newborns were not uncommon. Dr. Madison Kelly and his wife Abbie’s daughter, Eva, was born in June 1863, the town’s first documented white childbirth. Leah Grostein followed on July 7, Idaho’s first Jewish child. The city’s first documented set of twins arrived on Dec. 29, 1864.
All advances in medical care aside, few communities could honestly lay claim to being healthy places. Physicians Henry Stainton and Kelly came with the initial waves of settlers and opened their practices on Main Street, with Kelly operating Lewiston’s first pharmacy by May 1862. Dr. F.C. Clark opened his dental office within months of the town’s founding.
However, in 1870, a child in the United States had only a 50 percent chance of living to the age of 5. Children were subject to a wide range of communal ailments, but intestinal diseases were the most terrifying. Infants would become diarrheal, dehydrate and die.
Lewiston suffered the same scourges in its early years. On Nov. 6, 1863, 13-month-old Ray Strang died in Lewiston, the first confirmed death of a child in the city. His mother, Amelia, was Idaho’s first female photographer.
Ailments suffered on family farms could be isolated, but by the late 1870s the Lewiston Teller began reporting widespread outbreaks of diphtheria. What had once been contained by quarantining individual families was now affecting entire towns.
The mere mention of the disease could have odd consequences. In the summer of 1883, famed Prohibition advocate Francis Willard accepted an invitation to visit Lewiston to help create the Idaho Territory’s first chapter of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, but there was a complication. Several children had contracted diphtheria over the preceding months. Five had died. Although the greatest danger existed in surrounding towns, Lewiston’s public school was closed briefly in the spring, and a few church services had been suspended. A select “health committee for the city of Lewiston” was created by the city council, and a ban on public meetings was instituted. Willard would later write: “We proceeded as if there were no Board of Health nor any other impediment in our way.”
Local promoters bragged about the healthful climate, but weekly newspaper columns reported scores of suffering residents. Nearly half of all recorded deaths in Lewiston during the 1880s were among children younger than 10. While the local board of health was roundly scolded for allowing pools of stagnant water along city streets, few objected to the shallow wells from which many residents drew their water until the late 1880s, below the cemeteries located in what is now Pioneer Park. The groundwater was seeping through the graveyard.
The city’s medical community had continued to grow. Drs. John Morris, Charles Shaff and Frank Stirling assumed the workload from Stainton and Kelly. Trained Army nurses Francena Buck and Wilhelmina Kling Speck tended the sick, with Speck’s home near the intersection of 18th and Main streets serving as a clinic and surgical center soon after her arrival in 1877. It was not, however, the city’s first hospital. The North Idaho Radiator of March 18, 1865, ran an ad for the Nez Perce County and Private Hospital, which was supported by a public levy established under the city charter.
Several regional outbreaks of smallpox created panic in the fledgling communities of southeastern Washington and northern Idaho. Quarantining a patient or his immediate family often wasn’t an adequate solution. Whole towns were shut off from the outside world, without stage or mail service. In November 1881, Dayton, Wash., was quarantined. Mail from Lewiston bound for Portland had to be rerouted north through Colfax.
In December 1881, the threat of smallpox came closer to Lewiston. Five deaths were reported on the north side of the Clearwater River among the Nez Perce.
“They all occupied one lodge. All the other Indians fled from the vicinity upon the first outbreak. An Indian woman brought the scourge from Colfax,” according to an article in the Lewiston Teller.
In Lewiston, there was talk of using the empty Luna House Hotel as a smoke house, where travelers suspected of contagion could be disinfected.
The Lewiston Teller of Nov. 24, 1881, carried a 15-point guide for the care of patients with a communicable disease, particularly smallpox. The newspaper offered a home cure of “one grain of sulphate of zinc and one grain of foxglove or digitalis, mixed with a little water and sugar.” The patient was to be given a tablespoon every hour. A cure was predicted by the eighth hour: “If any of our physicians have employed this remedy with success, let them say so to the public. It may confer a blessing upon such as cannot procure a physician.”
The Teller continued with recommendations for sealing the house with sheets soaked in “carbolic acid, chloride of lime or Condy’s fluid,” a potassium permanganate solution still used as a disinfectant. Finally, the interior of a house had to be disinfected. The ceiling was whitewashed and the paper stripped from the walls and burned. Furniture was washed with soap and water and chloride of lime. Many old homes were just burned down.
In February 1882, Lewiston quarantined itself against people from Pomeroy and “other lower towns” because of an outbreak of smallpox there.
Henry Heitfeld, who would serve a term as U.S. senator and later be Lewiston’s mayor, recounted a story from his young days, when he worked for his father near town as a range captain, assigned to check with cowboys who were riding the herds. One morning, as he was readying himself and his horse for the day’s ride, his mount reared and bucked, startled by something.
Not far from town, at a location occasionally used by vigilantes for summary justice, his horse spooked again. Henry saw what he thought to be a ghost but soon determined to be a naked man, who ran upon seeing Heitfeld. Setting his horse to a gallop, he overtook the man and dismounted to capture him. Upon returning to his horse, the animal pulled away in fear. Heitfeld placed a blanket over its head and lassoed the naked man, tied him across his saddle and headed back into Lewiston.
No sooner had Heitfeld reached the outskirts of town than he was met by a frantic sheriff accompanied by a small group of panicked residents. Heitfeld had captured not a ghost but a runaway smallpox patient, who died soon after his return to quarantine. The man’s caregiver also died. Heitfeld lost all of his clothes and his blanket but lived to tell a good story.
Lewiston’s most prominent families weren’t immune. John and Sarah Vollmer’s daughter Evangeline died of typhoid in September 1881. Episcopal minister John McConkey and his wife, Annie, lost their firstborn son John to whooping cough in January 1883; soon after, the twin sons of John and Lillie Kester fell victim to the same disease in the same congregation.
By October 1899, the repeated crises and yet another smallpox outbreak forced the city council to pass Ordinance 259 to protect the public health and finally abandon its piecemeal approach. As Henry Heitfeld had discovered, if people infected with communicable diseases are not carefully managed, the town suffers. A consequence of Ordinance 259 was the replacement of the city’s “isolation hospital,” often called a “pest house,” a stigma that nearly scuttled the building of St. Joseph Hospital on Normal Hill in 1902. By 1913, the isolation hospital would eventually find a suitable home at the mouth of Tammany Creek, based on the recommendation of a relatively new member of Lewiston’s medical community, Dr. Susan Bruce.
Her impact on Lewiston’s health deserves its own telling.
Branting wrote this piece for the Tribune. He has done extensive study of the history of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, is an author and serves as the institutional historian for Lewis-Clark State College.
EDITOR’S NOTE: North central Idaho and southeastern Washington are no strangers to medical emergencies. Today’s stories are the first installment in a three-part series designed to provide historical perspective as the nation and world battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.