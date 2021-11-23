ASOTIN — A 36-year-old Clarkston man who was found guilty of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation has been sentenced to a minimum of 200 months in prison.
Robert A. Clark, a registered sex offender, was convicted of two Class A felonies for raping and molesting a 4-year-old Clarkston girl in 2018. He could serve up to life in prison for the crimes.
Clark was recently sentenced by Garfield County Judge Thomas Cox, who presided over his two-day bench trial at Asotin County Superior Court. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the case on behalf of the state, and Clark was represented by attorney Jane Richards.