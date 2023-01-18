The trial for a former Pullman business owner accused of child molestation began Tuesday.

Victor Hudak, 52, faces felony first degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court, according to the county clerk. His bond was set at a $75,000 cash bond or a $750,000 surety, the clerk said. This bond was made when he was arrested in July 2022, and has not been reset since the beginning of the trial.

Tags

Recommended for you