A young child died in a vehicle accident on the 2000 block of Powers Drive on Tuesday, the Lewiston Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The accident happened at about noon Tuesday.
Lewiston police Lt. Jeff Klone would not provide information as to how the accident happened, who the driver was, the age of the child, whether the child was in the vehicle or outside of the vehicle when the accident happened, nor the names of anyone involved.
Klone characterized the incident as an active case and said the department may or may not disclose more information about the incident when the case is closed.