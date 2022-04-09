Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
DAYTON — After more than a year, Dayton-area golfers and foodies alike can finally enjoy their favorite Chicken Bill burger, breakfast or chicken-fried steak once again.
Returning to the Touchet Valley Golf Course after taking a pandemic year off, Chicken Bill’s Cafe had its soft opening March 31, and owners Bill and Teresa Ayotte have been busy ever since.
“It’s been so busy!” Ayotte said. “So many familiar faces are back.”
During their time off, the Ayottes added a few new menu items, including bison burgers, chicken wings and the famous Carolyn’s Cafe cinnamon rolls.
Fan favorites are also back on the menu. Chicken-fried steak, which seems to be the most popular dish among die-hard Chicken Bill fans, is making a regular appearance. Sizzling breakfast items, including the thick and juicy sausage links, premium bacon and sweet cream hotcakes, will be on the menu.
“I had wanted to add bison to the menu before, but the way it is marketed in our business, it’s in frozen patties,” Ayotte said.
Wanting the best, he explained how he found the bison burger for their menu, “I know the Seneys, and when I saw Byron at the Chamber dinner, I mentioned to him that I wanted to buy some bison.”
The next morning, Van Seney, who owns Eckler Mountain Bison, was at the cafe, ready to make a business deal. Their bison are raised and processed locally, allowing Ayotte to buy freshly ground meat that they shape and season for burger patties at the cafe.
“It’s not coming from Wyoming or somewhere like that,” he said. “We try and buy local as much as possible.”
Chicken Bills offers catering and take-out as well. Ayotte explained that he prefers to do on-site catering because the facilities at the golf course are so versatile, and you can’t beat the view. However, off-site catering is an option, and interested parties should contact the cafe for further information.
He also smokes his brisket, chicken, and pork.
The cafe is without a deep fryer, so there are no French fries. They more than make up for it with fresh house-made salads. Teresa’s coleslaw, Madi’s potato salad, Maeci’s macaroni and Mac’s smoked bbq beans are all available, made fresh each day.
“We have a great staff,” Ayotte said of his wait staff and kitchen staff, Tracey Heeter, Sandy Smoot and Danette Burnett. “They are all very experienced.”
Chicken Bills is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Green fees and other golf-course-related needs can be handled in the cafe, with the Pro Shop, snack shop and to-go drinks available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
— Beka Compton, The Times, (Waitsburg), Thursday
Sewer work to increase capacity for McCall housing: New pumps will not be installed until next year
Sewer pump upgrades that would open capacity for new housing in half of McCall are unlikely to be completed until next year, officials with the Payette Lakes Recreational Water and Sewer District said last week.
The district’s board unanimously voted to approve a $1.5 million contract to replace undersized sewer pumps on Pine Street in downtown McCall and near the Deinhard Lane bridge over the North Fork of the Payette River.
However, supply chain delays for parts needed to install the pumps will likely prevent work from starting until 2023, District Manager Dale Caza said.
“This isn’t going to happen this year,” Caza said. “We’re probably looking at (starting) this time next year.”
The upgrades to those two pumping stations would open nearly all of northwestern McCall for new residential sewer connections beyond the one per acre allowed by current district policy.
“What we do here today is going to define how McCall is going to develop into the future,” sewer district board member Bill Weida said.
Two new pumps totaling 30 horsepower will increase capacity of the Pine Street lift station to 1,370 gallons of sewage per minute, or about triple the pumping capacity of the current pumps.
Three pumps totaling 160 horsepower will increase capacity at the Deinhard Lane bridge lift station to about 3,200 gallons of sewage per minute, or more than double the capacity of current pumps.
Currently, the undersized pumps cannot keep up with sewage flows, putting sewage at risk of overflowing into manholes, according to a 2020 capacity study commissioned by the district.
The pumping upgrades would free sewer capacity in nearly all land in city limits west of Mission Street and north of Deinhard Lane.
It would also free up residential areas in downtown McCall, along the Idaho 55 corridor to Stibnite Street and neighborhoods near Legacy Park, Davis Avenue, Lick Creek Road and Thompson Avenue.
Most of the land in the area affected by the pump upgrades is zoned for four connections per acre and eight connections per acre, according to current city zoning.
The district’s policy that caps new connections at one per acre was adopted in 2020 after a capacity study showed most of the sewer system serving McCall is at risk of overflowing or other failures.
The contract was awarded to RSCI Construction of Boise. The project will cost nearly double the estimate of $800,000 provided by engineers and $1 million more than budgeted by the district.
The overruns will be funded from the district’s reserve fund, Business Manager Tammie Richardson said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday