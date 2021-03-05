Cherrylane Bridge project set to begin in late March

Work on replacing the aging Cherrylane Bridge over the Clearwater River in Nez Perce County is now set to begin at the end of the month.
Dave Mingo, general manager of primary contractor Cascade Bridge, said work has not started yet because of contract time restrictions, including the “fish window” when work is allowed in the river. Winter weather and timing considerations have also been factors, he added.
The first phase of work will be widening U.S. Highway 12 at the construction site to allow vehicles to pass unimpeded during the two-year project. Contractors have 60 days to finish that work, so project administrators decided to hold off so its completion could be timed to coincide more closely with the beginning of the fish window on July 1 for work on the actual bridge, Mingo said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
“If we started, say, Feb. 1 and got done with the 60-day widening April 1, you would have driven by the job on April 15 and wonder why no work was being done,” Mingo said. “Therefore, the public will see continuous work once we start. Also, starting in April gives us better weather in which to do the paving work.”
The first tasks will begin March 29, with jobs like preliminary staging, temporary signing and erosion control, he added.
The federally funded, $15.8 million project to replace the century-old span has been in the works for almost two decades. The new bridge will be built approximately 70 feet upstream. According to Cascade Bridge, it will be an 800-foot, four-span steel plate girder bridge with a 12-foot travel lane and 8-foot shoulder in each direction.
According to a preconstruction meeting Thursday with all the agencies and contractors involved, the tentative opening date is May 2023. Deconstruction of the old bridge will begin immediately thereafter, including the removal of the bridge piers from the waterway.