Cheerful chalk

Jessie Crocker, of Kooskia, uses chalk to decorate the sidewalk outside her aunt’s home on 13th Street in Clarkston on Tuesday afternoon. The “Chalk Your Walk” movement, which has gained popularity throughout the country over the past month, encourages people to write and draw positive messages to inspire their neighbors who are dealing with unemployment, loneliness or other ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

