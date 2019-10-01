Barges aren’t headed under the Blue Bridge.
The Washington Department of Transportation is doing its annual testing and maintenance of the Blue Bridge, which included raising the bridge’s center span Monday, according to officials.
WDOT Spokeswoman Summer Derrey said crews will be cleaning, testing and running maintenance on the Interstate Bridge all week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. She said at least one lane will be open for traffic in both directions. The cables were being tested Monday afternoon, which lifted the center of the bridge.