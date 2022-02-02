BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced legislation Tuesday that would increase the sales tax credit on food by $20 per person, beginning in 2023.
House Bill 509 has an estimated annual cost of $32.4 million.
If approved, the measure would increase the grocery tax credit from $100 to $120 per person. Those age 65 and older would see their credit increase from $120 to $140.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, the bill’s sponsor, said the higher credit is intended to fully offset the amount of sales tax an average person pays on food items over the course of a year.
Although the committee agreed to introduce the legislation, some lawmakers have made it clear they’d rather repeal the tax on food altogether.
“I’m going to support this, even though I’m not sure it reflects the rapid inflation we’re seeing,” said Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa. “And I do somewhat feel like this is a cheap consolation prize in lieu of removing the grocery tax.”
HB 509 was introduced shortly before the Senate approved a $600 million income tax cut proposal (see related story). It will now come back to the committee for a public hearing.
