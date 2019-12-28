A traffic stop led to a high-speed pursuit from the Clearwater River Casino to downtown Lewiston that ended in a crash into a cinder block wall on D Street at about 12:25 a.m. Friday.
Nathan D. McLay, 37, faces five years in prison, a $50,000 fine and a mandatory driver’s license suspension of one to three years for the felony charge of eluding police stemming from an incident early Friday in which he led Idaho State Police on a chase that ended in a crash in downtown Lewiston.
Reaching speeds above 100 mph, McLay led officers from U.S. Highway 95 to Main Street, then to the 1000 block of D Street, where he crashed his 1998 red Dodge Dakota pickup truck into a wall at Hank Gosnell’s Automotive Repair.
As Idaho State Police Cpl. Chad Willerford approached the wrecked pickup truck, he noted McLay had not been wearing a seat belt and the airbag deployed, court documents said. Willerford informed McLay he was under arrest and ordered McLay to put his hands up, but McLay did not respond, court documents said.
Instead, McLay lit a cigarette and began smoking it, court documents said. More officers arrived at the scene of the wreck and McLay allegedly did not respond to other orders from police, court documents said. Police had to break out the driver’s side window to unlock the door and remove McLay from the vehicle, court documents said.
McLay was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for a broken finger before he was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, court documents said.
Willerford initially pulled McLay over after running the license plate on McLay’s pickup, which was parked in the Clearwater River Casino parking lot with its lights on and McLay sitting in the driver’s seat, court documents said.
Willerford then asked dispatch to check the status of the registered owner of the vehicle, which showed McLay did not have a valid driver’s license, court documents said.
McLay drove away from the casino parking lot and Willerford turned on his patrol car lights to pull over McLay, court documents said.
As Willerford exited his vehicle and approached McLay’s vehicle stopped on the shoulder near milepost 309 on U.S. Highway 95, McLay revved his engine, court documents said.
“I heard his engine revving up to a high (revolutions per minute) and then coming back down repeatedly,” Willerford said. Initially, Willerford thought McLay was having car trouble, “but then it dawned on me that the driver was attempting to rev the engine in order to put the car in gear and drive away rapidly.”
Willerford yelled “stop,” but McLay sped off toward Lewiston, court documents said.
Willerford reported going 80 mph within the first mile of the chase and as much as 100 mph within the first 2 miles of the pursuit, court documents said. When McLay entered the 45 mph zone, he was allegedly going about 96 mph, court documents said.
A second trooper set a spike strip near the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and Idaho State Route 128. The spike strip deflated three of McLay’s tires, but it did not stop him, a news release said. Willerford steered his vehicle off the road to avoid the spike strip and struck a sign, a news release said.
Willerford continued his pursuit, and McLay was allegedly driving 40-50 mph westbound on Main Street in Lewiston and lost control of his vehicle when he was unable to negotiate the curve where Main Street splits into D Street, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set McLay’s bond at $10,000.
In addition to felony eluding, McLay was also cited for driving without privileges, resisting/obstructing officers and not wearing a seat belt.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8.
