A Lewiston man faces several criminal charges after his car collided with a power pole near the north end of Prospect Avenue Saturday afternoon, rolled down a hill and hit a second vehicle.
No one was injured in the accident, but 24-year-old Michael Damon faces two counts of hit-and-run, a charge of driving under the influence and a charge of failure to have insurance.
Lewiston Police Sgt. Craig Roberts said Damon was driving his 1993 Nissan north down Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Snake River Avenue, at about 3 p.m. Saturday when he hit a power pole on the west side of the road.
After knocking the light pole askew, the car slid down the hill onto Snake River Avenue and hit a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 63-year-old Robert Cline of Clarkston.
Damon then “fled across the International Bridge to Clarkston, where he was detained by officers,” Roberts said. The north end of Prospect Avenue was closed for a few hours while Avista Utilities removed the damaged power pole. The pole had an estimated value of $3,000. Roberts wasn’t sure how much damage was done to Cline’s pickup truck, but Damon’s 1993 Nissan “was probably totaled.”
