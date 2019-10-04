TACOMA — A stray bullet from a shooting Monday in Tacoma went through the bedroom wall of a sleeping 11-year-old boy, feet from where he was sleeping, according to charging papers.
A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty at arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday to three counts of second-degree assault.
Commissioner Craig Adams set bail at $250,000.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
Police responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. at apartments in the city’s West End.
They found seven 9 mm shell casings in the street and a Dodge Charger with broken windows in the parking lot.
Investigators learned a bullet had gone into the bedroom of one apartment, a few feet from where an 11-year-old boy had been sleeping.
They identified a suspect, who allegedly admitted after about an hour of being interviewed that he had gotten a phone call from someone who said people were smashing car windows with a rock.
The 24-year-old went to investigate, saw a car backing up and noticed another car nearby from which someone starting shooting at him.
He feared for his life, he said, and started shooting with a .40-caliber gun to defend himself.
A witness heard a man yelled at a woman to get back into a dark gray car and grabbed the keys from her.
As they were backing up someone started running toward the vehicle and yelling.