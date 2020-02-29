A Lewiston man was released from Nez Perce County Jail on Thursday afternoon after prosecutors dismissed his case for possession of heroin.
Jacob V. Taylor, 30, was ordered released by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill after Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked for the case to be dismissed Thursday afternoon.
Taylor had been arrested Aug. 2 at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston for allegedly having a bindle of heroin in his possession, court records said. He was subsequently held in jail for 209 days.
The dismissal came during a status conference on whether Taylor’s possession charge violated his probation on a 2018 conviction for robbery, second-degree kidnapping and injury to a child during a break-in of a home on the 2100 block of Ninth Avenue in Lewiston in October 2017. Taylor was sentenced to five years in prison in the 2018 case, but Gaskill retained jurisdiction in the case for one year, after which Taylor was placed on probation. Both the possession of heroin case and the probation violation case were dismissed by Gaskill on Thursday.
“Unless there is new evidence, we don’t intend to refile this case,” Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman said. “The biggest concern was that this was a constructive possession case that involved a third party and as we prepared for trial it started to become apparent that there was no way to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the other person didn’t possess the heroin. So dismissing the case was the correct decision once that became clear.”
Taylor’s attorney, Rick Cuddihy, had an oral argument scheduled on a motion critical of law enforcement in the case for later Thursday afternoon. That oral argument was canceled because of the dismissal of the case.
That motion asked the court to exclude physical and testimonial evidence in the heroin possession case because of alleged law enforcement incompetence in handling an alleged bindle of heroin in the case.
Cuddihy’s motion also alleged contradictory and misleading testimony by the investigating officers.
Cuddihy alleged police failed to read Taylor his Miranda warnings that are required before interrogating a suspect in custody. Cuddihy’s motion asked the court to not admit any statements made by Taylor to police.
Cuddihy was going to ask the court to rule the bindle of heroin was not admissible because Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy JR Gregory allegedly lost possession of the heroin and “misled the court,” the defense motion said.
“Gregory lost custody of the bindle of heroin,” the defense motion said. “Gregory tells (Deputy John Svancara, who was transporting Taylor to jail at the time of the phone conversation), ‘there was a brown bag on the console,’ (referring to the bindle of heroin) and it’s gone ... it has heroin in it.
“He fails to mention that he lost the heroin at the scene,” the defense motion said. “During direct examination Gregory deliberately omitted this fact and misled the court.”
Cuddihy’s motion questioned why Lewiston police Detective Cody Bloomsburg testified that a bindle of heroin was not in plain view and behind credit cards, while Gregory testified the heroin was in plain view during the traffic stop along Snake River Avenue at the skate park in Lewiston, where Taylor was arrested.
“There is no record that any of the numerous police officers ever gave the defendant his Miranda rights,” the defense motion said. “Any statement made by Taylor to police after his arrest should be inadmissible.”
Coleman disputed Cuddihy’s view of the arrest and chain of custody question.
“We don’t agree with the defense’s characterization of some of the issues raised, especially that there was any sort of Miranda violation or with regards to the issue of overlooking the drugs, which was a simple miscommunication between officers at the scene,” Coleman said. “There also wasn’t any chain of custody problems with the case.
“A neutral magistrate found probable cause after a contested hearing that the defendant was likely to have possessed an illegal drug,” Coleman said. “Certainly, there were things that could have been handled better with the case and we’ve scheduled time with everyone involved to go over it more in depth and discuss how to correct any problems and ensure they don’t happen again.”
Gregory was contacted for comment on this story. Gregory cited administrative policy that doesn’t permit him to comment.