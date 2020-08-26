ASOTIN — An Asotin County judge denied Mark Domino’s 34-page motion Tuesday to get his charges dropped, saying nothing new has been presented to the court since she made her previous rulings.
After almost an hour of arguments, Judge Tina Kernan told the defendant the next step in his case is a jury trial set for Oct. 8-9 in District Court. If he doesn’t agree with the trial outcome, he can file an appeal, Kernan said during a back-and-forth that grew contentious and heated.
“Mr. Domino, we are not here today to argue rulings,” Kernan said. “I have made my ruling ... I’ve made my decision and it’s done.”
Domino, 53, is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer for allegedly not complying with orders when he was detained by Clarkston police last summer in the Walmart parking lot. The Clarkston man has pleaded innocent and made multiple attempts to get the charges dismissed.
The judge said Domino often argues with her in court, and while she understands his frustration, she stands by her legal decisions. Kernan said he can continue to represent himself, but she is bound by law to hold him to the same standards as a licensed attorney. Domino’s standby counsel, public defender Neil Cox, was not at the hearing.
Attorney Todd Richardson, who is handling the prosecution on behalf of the city of Clarkston, said some of the discovery motions filed by Domino are a waste of time. The trial was ready to start last November, but the process has been drawn out by the defendant.
Domino objected to Richardson’s comment, saying the city has wasted more than a year of his time, and this case should have been dismissed a long time ago.
The legal haggling began more than a year ago after police were called about a Black man with a backpack who was suspected of vehicle prowling. Domino, who is employed at the Clarkston Walmart, had just left work and opened the doors of his wife’s car before heading to his motorcycle.
During his arrest, Domino repeatedly asked why he was being detained and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to court records. He was ultimately shocked with a stun gun and taken to the ground, and the incident was captured on cellphone cameras and widely shared on social media.
The controversial case is now drawing more attention from community members who support Domino. About 20 people with signs demanding “Justice for Mark” gathered outside the Asotin County Courthouse prior to the afternoon hearing. A petition and fundraising efforts are underway, said organizer Mary Minton, of Clarkston.
“I live in this community, and I’m ashamed,” Minton said. “I’m ashamed it’s still going on a year later. This is not the way the community should treat a person, especially one of our few Black residents.”
Brian Kolstad, a former Clarkston city councilor, said he attended the hearing because this case has touched a nerve.
“I’ve opened the doors to my wife’s car to retrieve this, that or the other thing hundreds of times since 2006,” Kolstad said. “I’ve never had police called on me. I’m white. Mark Domino was racially profiled by someone with law enforcement ties, and Domino suffered the consequences.”
Jodi Brunelle, the woman who called 911, has reportedly been threatened because of this case, Richardson told the judge. He strongly objected to Domino’s request for her address, and the judge agreed there are other ways for the defense to contact witnesses, such as calling Richardson’s office.
Domino said he has not made any threats against Brunelle, and attempts to reach her for legal matters through the mail have been unsuccessful. He said her “bogus call” is what set this all in motion in June 2019.
“I’m asking for simple things I should be entitled to,” Domino said.
As the tension increased in the courtroom, Domino said Kernan continually cuts him off and refuses to consider his motions.
“You are the king of cutting me off,” the judge responded shortly before court was adjourned.
Domino’s next appearance is set for Sept. 22 for a pretrial hearing. Kernan will be presiding over his trial in October.
Earlier this week, Richardson informed the Clarkston City Council that Domino has filed a $5 million tort claim against the city. The civil case will be handled separately.
