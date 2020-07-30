The misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in city limits was dismissed against a Lewiston woman in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday.
Heather A. Rogers, 29, had admitted she shot her Ruger 9 mm handgun in an effort to break up a domestic dispute following a gathering at her home in May.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam dismissed the case Tuesday “in the interests of justice” on a motion from Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Shelby Sieracki.
“We dismissed Heather Rogers’ case due to Ms. Rogers having a defense clearly articulated within Lewiston City Code, under the specific section in which she was charged,” Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said Wednesday. “Lewiston City Code 24-1 provides that discharging a firearm within the city limits is a crime unless it is discharged in defense of person or property.”
Because of the affirmative defense and evidence available, the charges were dropped, Smith said.
As the May 17 gathering at Rogers’ home was breaking up and people were leaving, Rogers said she heard a woman screaming for help and saw her friend being strangled by a man. Rogers intervened, but the man turned on her. Rogers went inside, retrieved the gun from her house and shot it in the air and told the man to leave.
“Ms. Rogers has stated consistently that she discharged her weapon in defense of a victim of domestic violence and provided a witness to confirm these events,” Smith said. “The prosecutor’s office is currently pursuing charges against the perpetrator of the domestic violence incident that occurred on Ms. Rogers’ property that night.”
Christopher D. Sinclair, 34, of Clarkston, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following the incident at Rogers’ home and has a jury trial set in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court for Aug. 6.
Rogers organized the Defend Lewiston rally that was held at the same time as the Black Lives Matter Peace Rally on June 6. Rogers also is leading a recall effort against Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey because he asked the city council to pass a resolution asking Idaho legislators to give cities more authority to regulate firearms during protests.
Rogers was also in 2nd District Court via teleconference in an election fraud civil lawsuit Tuesday brought against her by Steve Martin, which challenges Rogers’ qualifications for office. Rogers defeated Martin for Republican Precinct No. 1 Committeeman earlier this year.
Rogers filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice and Martin had filed a motion for summary judgment in the case that asks 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill to declare the election null and void. Gaskill took the matter under advisement Tuesday morning.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.