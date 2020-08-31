COLFAX — Sgt. Chris Chapman of the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office has been appointed as the new undersheriff, Sheriff Brett Myers announced Sunday.
Chapman’s appointment comes after the recent retirement of Undersheriff Ron Rockness, who has worked for the department since 1993.
Chapman has been a deputy with the sheriff’s office since 1995 and served as a reserve deputy, deputy and sergeant. He is a lifelong resident of Whitman County, a graduate of Pullman public schools and Washington State University. He lives with his wife in Pullman.