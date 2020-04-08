Spring is in full swing, but drivers in Washington won’t have to remove their studded snow tires until next month because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has extended the removal deadline to May 15.
“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’ ” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin in a news release. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns — and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them.”
The Idaho Transportation Department Board will consider extending the Gem State’s studded snow tire removal date of April 30 to June 30 during a meeting next week, according to public information officer Megan Sausser.
Sausser said an extension would encourage drivers to stay home and would also accommodate those who may have difficulty accessing automotive services.
Auto repair and related facilities in both states have been deemed essential, but some, like the Auto Care Center at Walmart in Clarkston, have decided to close temporarily.
People should call their shop to ensure the business is open, to see if any restrictions are in place, or to check if operating hours have changed.
Les Schwab Tire Center locations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley continue to operate during normal business hours and have taken extra steps to keep customers and employees safe.
“It’s definitely kind of slowing down a bit, but we are still taking off a couple sets (of tires),” said Bryce Yates, a sales and service representative at Les Schwab’s Thain Road location.
The extended tire removal deadline in Washington will be reevaluated as time goes on. WSDOT encourages drivers to remove studded tires before the deadline, if possible, since they can cause damage to pavement.
As many people drive less because of stay-at-home orders in both states, AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde encourages people to continue basic car maintenance, especially if a vehicle sits idle for a long period of time.
People should make sure their battery terminals are clean, tight and free of corrosion and cars should be moved periodically to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires, Conde said.
“If the car is due for an oil change, consider having it done to remove any acids and contaminants, but make sure your repair shop is open and able to meet the necessary health and safety standards through social distancing and a high degree of cleanliness,” said Conde in a news release. “When things are back to normal and you’re ready to hit the road, you’ll want your car to be ready, too.”
