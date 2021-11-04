Changes underway at Gateway Park

Homeless individuals will be displaced from Clarkston’s Gateway Park near the Interstate Bridge when a project starts today to remove picnic tables, benches, garbage cans and other municipal upgrades on the property.
The park will be closed during the work even though the city of Clarkston’s policy is to permit people to camp on public properties to comply with a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.
The decision states that people can’t be punished for sleeping outside on public ground in communities such as the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who have no options for them such as homeless shelters.
“All people and property must be removed for safety reasons,” according to signs posted at the park. “Any person found on this property during the construction period may be arrested for trespassing.”
Possessions left at the park will be taken to the Clarkston Police Department where they can be claimed, according to the signs.
The project is part of preparing the park to be returned to the Army Corps of Engineers on Feb. 23, said Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole.
The city of Clarkston gave the corps six months notice on Aug. 23 that it would relinquish its lease for the park after escalating issues surfaced in June and July with homeless individuals, including increasing amounts of garbage, needles and human feces, he said.
“Things have only gotten worse as time has gone (on),” Poole said. “It’s probably reinforced that’s the best decision the city could make given what our options are.”
The city’s agreement with the corps requires the city to take out any upgrades it’s added, unless the corps asks them to be left, Poole said.
Already city crews have removed a decorative windmill that was at the north edge of the park near the Interstate Bridge.
It will be placed in another city park after rot and damage from a couple of fires vandals set — before homelessness becoming an issue at Gateway Park — are repaired, he said.
A temporary fence will surround part of the park during the work, estimated to cost about $1,000 almost entirely in city of Clarkston employee wages, while the rest of the work is completed, Poole said.
Nothing new will be added to the park. The city’s plan is to plant some new grass and turn the park back to the corps as a vacant, grassy lot, he said.
How much time those tasks will consume has not been determined.
“We’ll try to work it into our schedule of other items we’re doing this time of year,” Poole said. “It could possibly be through the end of the year.”
What will happen to the park when the corps takes possession is not clear. City officials, Poole said, have suggested constructing a parking lot for cars and small pickup trucks to provide more access to a pedestrian path that connects with the Snake River Recreation Trail.
