Proposed changes by the Census Bureau could affect future federal funding for transportation projects in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
On Monday night, Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Shannon Grow told Asotin and Clarkston city officials the area’s status as an urbanized area may be in jeopardy, based on a proposed change in the criteria and the 2020 Census. A similar presentation is set for next week’s Lewiston City Council meeting.
Currently, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley qualifies as urbanized with a population of more than 50,000. The Census Bureau is proposing to change the way it identifies “urban census blocks” by going from a measurement of 500 people per square mile to 385 housing units per square mile, Grow said. This change would reduce the urbanized population of the area to less than 50,000, which is the threshold for many federal funding opportunities.“Local jurisdictions and public transit agencies will have to compete for rural funding if these allocations are lost,” Grow said. “The MPO will cease to exist because they are created for areas with 50,000 in population or more.”
The Lewis Clark Valley MPO was formed in 2003 after being designated as an urban area in the 2000 Census. The organization, which includes the cities of Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston, provides a regional look at the transportation system and awards funding to achieve priorities, such as the Snake River roundabout and the Fleshman Way interchange.
For nearly 20 years, the member agencies of the organization have discussed transportation trends and impacts in the region and set regional transportation policies, Grow said.
“This MPO is especially unique because of the bistate nature of the region, and policy board members understand that coordination on a regionwide basis, rather than a localized basis, is key to a functioning transportation system,” she said.
City and county officials plan to send letters objecting to the proposed changes to the Census Bureau by the May 20 deadline for feedback. A decision will be made later this year, and the new designations will be announced next spring, Grow said.
