Chairperson of the Washington Democratic party, Tina Podlodowski, is stepping down

Tina Podlodowski is calling it quits as chairwoman of Washington’s Democratic party after serving 6 years.

 Elaine Thompson/Associated Press file

SEATTLE — Washington State Democratic Party Chairperson Tina Podlodowski is stepping down after six years in the post.

Podlodowski leaves on a high note for state Democrats, who in the November midterms held on to their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office and scored a surprise win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

Tags

Recommended for you