BENTON CITY, Wash. — Two camp trailers were destroyed and four more damaged in a morning blaze at a Benton City RV park.
A woman apparently accidentally drove into a trailer at the Beach RV and Campground at 113 Abby Ave., just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, triggering a chain-reaction fire that jumped from camper to camper.
By the time firefighters arrived they found one camper engulfed and others threatened.
No one was hurt in the fire but about seven people were displaced. The large column of smoke could be seen for miles.
The RV park is just west of First Street in the main part of the Benton County community west of the Tri-Cities.