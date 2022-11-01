Chad Daybell’s trial in Ada County postponed

FILE - Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing on Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Anthony, Idaho. An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mom and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell are accused of conspiring together to kill her two children and his late wife. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

 John Roark

The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January.

In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date. Prior said he could be ready for court proceedings, scheduled to begin Jan. 9 in Ada County, but because of “significant” amounts of evidence, he asked to have the trial delayed.

