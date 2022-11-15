Daybells arraigned in kids’ deaths

Chad Daybell listens to a motion by his defense attorney, John Prior, standing, to move his trial during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Daybell's wife, Lori Daybell, a mother accused of conspiring in the murders of her two children and her new husband's late wife is scheduled to be arraigned in eastern Idaho on Tuesday. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)

 AP Tony Blakeslee

Chad Daybell’s defense will be “diametrically” different from his wife’s, and their trials should be held separately, his attorney says.

Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s kids – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

