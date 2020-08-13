The Lewiston School District will hold ribbon-cutting events for its new high school and its A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center on Friday morning.
Speakers will include Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Superintendent Bob Donaldson, Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen and Brien DeAtley. Lewiston School Board President Brad Rice will be the emcee.
The ribbon-cutting event at the new Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, is scheduled for 8 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting at the nearby career technical education center, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way, at 8:30 a.m.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield and Lewiston School Board members will also be in attendance.
“This is such a beautiful space with such high-quality instructional environments,” Donaldson said. “I think the patrons, our supporters in this valley and the parents will be extremely happy (with the buildings.)”
Groups of 10 people will be able to tour the buildings following the ribbon-cutting events until 3 p.m. Friday. Tours will also be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
“Thank you Lewiston School District patrons for making the dream a reality,” stated the district’s website. “We invite you to come join the celebration as we open a new chapter of educational opportunities for Lewiston’s students, as well as Region 2 students in grades 9-12.”
The district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the high school in February 2018. In September 2018, Brien, Shelly and Patricia DeAtley donated $2 million in honor of the namesake of the career technical education center, A. Neil DeAtley, who died in August 2017.
Both buildings, located in the Lewiston Orchards, will be open for the first day of school Aug. 26.
The high school and career technical education center were made possible in 2017 when a $59.8 million bond measure was approved after several failed attempts.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.