GREENCREEK — A Camas Prairie-area cereal school is scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Greencreek Community Hall beginning at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts. The program starts at 8:15 a.m.
The day’s agenda includes cereal and legume crop variety information, canola production management, grass and broadleaf weed control in wheat, and soil arthropods and their connection to soil health. Representatives from the Idaho Wheat and Barley commissions will give an overview of markets, production, research and commission activities.
A complimentary lunch will be prepared by the Greencreek Altar Society and is sponsored by the wheat and barley commissions.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to pre-register by Jan. 31 by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at (208) 937-2311 or by emailing audrac@uidaho.edu. All producers, spouses, agri-support personnel and other interested people are welcome to attend.
The program is sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension in cooperation with the Idaho Wheat and Barley commissions. Additional cereal schools will be held Feb. 8 in Lewiston and Bonners Ferry. More information is available at local extension offices.
Anyone requesting American with Disabilities Act accommodations is asked to contact the Lewis County Extension Office at (208) 937-2311 by Jan. 31.