GREENCREEK — A Camas Prairie-area cereal school is scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Greencreek Community Hall beginning at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts. The program starts at 8:15 a.m.

The day’s agenda includes cereal and legume crop variety information, canola production management, grass and broadleaf weed control in wheat, and soil arthropods and their connection to soil health. Representatives from the Idaho Wheat and Barley commissions will give an overview of markets, production, research and commission activities.

